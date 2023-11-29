Pak court acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield case, ahead of elections

In a major relief to Nawaz Sharif ahead of elections, a top Pakistani court on Wednesday acquitted the former prime minister in the Avenfield corruption case while his acquittal in another case was maintained after an appeal by the anti-graft body challenging it was withdrawn.

A two-member Islamabad High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul

Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict after hearing the appeal filed by Sharif against his conviction in the Avenfield corruption case in which he was sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2018.