Pak closes key border crossing with Afghanistan

Peshawar: Pakistan has temporarily closed a key border crossing with Afghanistan due to security threats, until further notice, officials said on Sunday.

The Ghulam Khan border has been closed after Saturday’s suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district and

skirmishes in the province, bordering Afghanistan, a senior Pakistani security official said.

“Following the attack, a curfew has been imposed in North Waziristan, and the border (Ghulam Khan) has been shut down for an unspecified period,” he said.

At least 13 security personnel were killed and three others injured in the suicide attack.

Abidullah Farooqi, spokesperson for the Interim Afghan Government’s Border Forces, confirmed the closure on Sunday, stating that Pakistani authorities have not provided a clear explanation

for the move.