Pak authorities shell tear gas on protesters gathered in Islamabad

Islamabad: Pakistani authorities on Friday used tear gas to disperse protesters who had gathered here at D-Chowk demanding the release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and to show solidarity with the judiciary.

The authorities also suspended the mobile and internet services in most parts of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to quell the protests called by Khan.

The call for protest was given by the 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician who has been incarcerated at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail for more than a year.

He asked his followers to converge at the iconic venue in the capital to register a protest. It is the same venue where Khan held a sit-in for 126 days in 2014 against alleged rigging in the elections.

Talking to the media at D-Chowk, Islamabad Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that police have blocked all entry points to Islamabad and also arrested about 30 protesters.

“Proceedings are underway wherever there are attempts to hurt police or damage property. Till now, there have been over 30 arrests. We are updating the exact numbers. We have a clear message that we will not let anyone take the law into their own hands,” he said.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Naqvi said some elements intend to march to Islamabad in the name of a political protest.