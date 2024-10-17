Pak at SCO: Don’t look at China’s BRI through narrow political prism

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday rooted for Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative at the SCO summit here, saying such connectivity projects should not be viewed through a “narrow political prism” -- an apparent reference to India’s reluctance to endorse it.

In his opening remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, he said efforts like China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is a part of the larger project, should be expanded.

India has shown little enthusiasm for the China’s “unilateral” initiative. And it has repeatedly criticised the China-Pakistan corridor for violating its territorial integrity as it involves building infrastructure in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Indirectly challenging India’s position, Sharif said, “Let us not look at such projects through the narrow political prism, and invest in our collective connectivity capacities which are crucial to advancing the shared vision of an economically integrated region.”

In his speech later, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said trade and connectivity initiatives must recognise territorial integrity and sovereignty and it is essential to have an “honest conversation” on lack of trust, a remark seen as an indirect reference to China.

The SCO comprises China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus. Sixteen more countries are affiliated as observers or “dialogue partners”.