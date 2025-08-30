Pak army chief says flood-hit Sikh religious sites, including Kartarpur, to be restored fully

Islamabad: Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Friday said Sikh religious sites, including Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, hit by the massive floods would be restored to their original shape.

Field Marshal Munir, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited flood affected areas of Punjab province, including Sialkot sector, Shakargarh, Narowal and Kartarpur, to review the flood situation and the ongoing rescue and relief efforts, according to a statement by the army.

Pakistan’s largest province, Punjab, has been reeling under severe floods for almost a week. As of Friday, at least 22 people have died

over the last 24 hours and at least 1,700 villages across the province, including the Sikh sacred site of Kartarpur, were inundated.

The COAS was given a comprehensive brief on the prevailing situation and the preparations in view of the next spell of rains.

Munir interacted with the affected Sikh community of the area and “assured the community that all religious sites, including Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, affected during floods will be completely revived to their original condition at priority,” the statement said.

The Sikh community, welcomed the COAS at the Sialkot sector and thanked him for the services being extended by the civil administration and the Army during

the calamity.