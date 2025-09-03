Pak Army chief Munir meets Xi for the 1st time after taking over as Field Marshal

Beijing: Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir had his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Tuesday during which the two sides held wide-ranging talks on bilateral and regional cooperation.

Munir is part of Sharif’s delegation, which participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin and will attend a grand parade of the Chinese army to be held here on Wednesday.