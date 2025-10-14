Pak and Afghanistan border closure extends into 2nd day

Peshawar: The closure of border crossings for bilateral trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan extended into a second day after deadly weekend clashes between the countries spiked tensions and hundreds of people were stranded Monday, officials said.

The fighting began Saturday night, when Afghan forces struck multiple Pakistani military posts.

Afghanistan officials claimed to have killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in response to what they said were repeated violations of Afghan territory and airspace.

Pakistan’s military gave lower figures, saying it lost 23 soldiers and killed more than 200 “Taliban and affiliated terrorists” during retaliatory fire along the border. Foreign governments, including Saudi Arabia, urged restraint. A ceasefire appeared to be holding.

Authorities said no new exchange of fire had been reported since Sunday along the 2,611-kilometer long border known as the Durand Line, which Afghanistan has never recognized.