Pak-Afghan talks concludes without pact

Beijing: The week-long China-mediated talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan to end fighting concluded without an agreement, with Beijing maintaining that Islamabad and Kabul have agreed to explore a “comprehensive solution” to resolve their differences.

Representatives from China, Afghanistan and Pakistan held informal talks from April 1 to 7 in Urumqi, the provincial capital of China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday. The China-facilitated talks were the first major diplomatic engagement between the two neighbours since Pakistan launched Ghazab lil-Haq.agencies