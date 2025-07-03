Pak: 50 arrested in Punjab over posting hate speech on social media

Lahore: At least 50 people have been arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab province for attempting to incite sectarian tensions during Muharram by posting “hate speech” on social media, police said on Thursday.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued directives on Thursday for a crackdown on those involved in spreading hateful content on social media.

“Those found involved in spreading hateful content on social media should be arrested

forthwith,” the CM said and directed the authorities to ensure a complete ban on arms display.