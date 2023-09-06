Pak: 5 killed as mortar shell hits home

At least five persons, including four children and a woman from the same family were

killed when a mortar shell hit their house in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Wednesday, police said.

Two occupants of the house were also injured in the incident that occurred in the Shaktoi

Shahikhel area of Laddha tehsil in the South Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, the

police said. The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital.