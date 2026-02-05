Pak: 216 terrorists, 36 civilians and 22 personnel killed in Balochistan

Islamabad: At least 216 terrorists, 36 civilians and 22 personnel were killed in the days-long operation launched in response to terror attacks at multiple places in the restive Balochistan province, the Pakistan Army said on Thursday. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan military’s media wing, announced in a statement that it has “successfully concluded” the operation, code named Radd-ul-Fitna-1, that was launched on January 26.

The Pakistan Army said that the operations were initiated in Panjgur and on the outskirts of Harnai district after credible and verified intelligence confirmed the presence of terrorists.

“During this phase, security forces undertook operations against identified terrorist hideouts, resulting in the elimination of 41 terrorists,” it said.

“As a result of these well-coordinated engagements and subsequent clearance operations, 216 terrorists have been sent to hell, significantly degrading the leadership, command-and-control structures and operational capabilities of terrorist networks,” the ISPR said. The army said 36 civilians, including women and children, and 22 personnel of the security forces and law enforcement agencies were killed in the operations.

The statement alleged that “Indian-sponsored terrorist elements were seeking to disrupt peace and development” in the region. India has earlier categorically rejected as baseless Pakistan’s allegations of an Indian hand in attempts to disturb peace in Balochistan, and said it is Islamabad’s usual tactic to deflect attention from its “internal failings”.