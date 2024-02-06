Pak: 2 terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: Two terrorists were gunned down during a search operation by security forces in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while two policemen were injured when a remote-controlled bomb exploded in a restive tribal region, the Pakistan Army said.

In a surge in violence incidents ahead of the February 8 general elections, police are a constant target of the terrorists in southern districts of the province.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted oin the North Waziristan tribal district late on

Monday night.