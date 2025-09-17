Over dozen injured in Minneapolis shootings at homeless camp

Minneapolis: Eight people have been wounded, including four with critical injuries, in a shooting at a homeless camp on private property in Minneapolis, police said.

The shooting happened just hours after and blocks away from another shooting that left five injured near a transit station as city officials acknowledge a spate of recent violent crime in the area.

That includes the assassination of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband in their home, as well as the shooting of another state lawmaker and his wife the same day in June.agencies