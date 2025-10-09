Over 850 hikers, guides stranded in Mt Everest blizzard rescued

Beijing: Over 850 hikers, guides and porters who were stranded for three days in a severe blizzard on the Tibetan slopes of Mount Everest have been evacuated by hundreds of villagers and rescue teams, according to Chinese official media.

All the hikers and local service personnel trapped by heavy snowfall in Dingri County at Xigaze City in southwest Tibet Autonomous Region have reached safety, the local government said late Tuesday night. A total of 580 hikers and over 300 personnel, including local guides and yak herders, have safely reached Qudeng Township and nearby areas, where officials are arranging their return journeys, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Xinhua had earlier reported on Monday that one hiker was killed in the snowstorm, which caught more than 1,000 holiday trekkers off guard on the Tibetan side

of Mount Everest.agencies