Over 80 passengers killed in boat accident in Congo

Kinshasa: A boat carrying more than 270 passengers has capsized on a river near Congo’s capital of Kinshasa, leaving more

than 80 dead, President Félix Tshisekedi said on Wednesday.

It was the latest deadly boat accident in the central African country where overloading is

often blamed, including in February when dozens lost their lives after an overloaded boat sank.

The statement quoting President Félix Tshisekedi says the locally made boat capsized late

Monday in Maï-Ndombe province along the Kwa River.