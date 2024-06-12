Over 80 passengers killed in boat accident in Congo
Kinshasa: A boat carrying more than 270 passengers has capsized on a river near Congo’s capital of Kinshasa, leaving more
than 80 dead, President Félix Tshisekedi said on Wednesday.
It was the latest deadly boat accident in the central African country where overloading is
often blamed, including in February when dozens lost their lives after an overloaded boat sank.
The statement quoting President Félix Tshisekedi says the locally made boat capsized late
Monday in Maï-Ndombe province along the Kwa River.
