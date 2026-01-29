‘Over 762,000 Pakistanis migrated abroad last year’

ISLAMABAD: Over 762,000 Pakistanis left the country last year, becoming part of the pool that is helping the cash-strapped nation to economically stay afloat, amid a steep decline in foreign direct investment and exports, a media report said on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment registered 762,499 workers who left Pakistan in 2025, according to the monthly outlook report by the Ministry of Finance, showing an increase of over 5 per cent or nearly 37,000 more people who left the motherland in search of better job opportunities, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Citing the Finance Ministry, the newspaper said that in December 2025 alone the bureau registered 76,207 workers who left Pakistan, marking an 18.7 per cent surge on an annual basis. Out of the total, 530,000 people went to Saudi Arabia in search of a good future. From unskilled to highly qualified and highly-skilled people are leaving Pakistan amid prolonged periods of low economic growth and heightened periods of political instability.agencies