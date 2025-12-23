Over 650 drones, 13 regions hit, 3 dead as Russia launches massive attack, says Zelenskyy

Kyiv: Russia launched one of its largest aerial attacks on Ukraine overnight on Monday, firing more than 650 drones and over 30 missiles across at least 13 regions, killing three people, including a four-year-old child, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, in an X post. In a strong statement on social media, Zelenskyy said the attacks primarily targeted Ukraine's energy system and civilian infrastructure, disrupting what he described as "the entire infrastructure of daily life". "As of now, air raid alerts remain in effect across most of Ukraine. At the same time, all necessary services are engaged in dealing with the aftermath of the strike. Tragically, lives were lost. In the Kyiv region, a woman was killed by a Russian drone. One person was pronounced dead in the Khmelnytskyi region. In the Zhytomyr region, a four-year-old child was killed after a Russian drone struck a residential building. My condolences to the families and loved ones, " Zelenskyy wrote.

Zelenskyy said that while Ukrainian air defence systems managed to shoot down a large number of drones and missiles, several targets were still hit. "Repair crews and energy workers are already on the ground, working to ensure normal life for people, our cities, and our communities," he said, adding that detailed information from the Air Force would be released once all assessments were completed. Condemning the timing of the assault, Zelenskyy said the strike was carried out just days before Christmas, when families hoped to be safe at home. "An attack ahead of Christmas, when people simply want to be with their families, at home, and safe," he said, calling it a clear sign of Russia's intentions. He also pointed out that the attack came during ongoing discussions aimed at ending the war, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of refusing to stop the violence. "This Russian strike sends an extremely clear signal about Russia's priorities. An attack ahead of Christmas, when people simply want to be with their families, at home, and safe. An attack was carried out essentially in the midst of negotiations aimed at ending this war. Putin still cannot accept that he must stop killing. And that means that the world is not putting enough pressure on Russia " "Now is the time to respond. Russia must be pushed toward peace and guaranteed security," he said.

While major peace talks have recently taken place in Miami and Berlin, the situation on the ground remains highly volatile with significant escalations in both aerial warfare and territorial incursions. US President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, said that Russia "remains fully committed to achieving peace" in Ukraine, as the United States concluded talks with the Russian delegation in Miami, Florida. In a statement on X, Witkoff said that Russia "highly values" the United States' efforts to resolve the conflict. The US envoy said, "Over the last two days in Florida, the Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev held productive and constructive meetings with the American delegation to advance President Trump's peace plan on Ukraine. The American delegation included Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and White House staff member Josh Gruenbaum." "Russia remains fully committed to achieving peace in Ukraine. Russia highly values the efforts and support of the United States to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and re-establish global security," the statement read. "Russia remains fully committed to achieving peace in Ukraine. Russia highly values the efforts and support of the United States to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and re-establish global security," the statement read.