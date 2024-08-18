Over 400 homes evacuated in Ireland to remove WW II bomb

Belfast: Police in Northern Ireland ordered the evacuation of more than 400 homes to remove what is suspected to be a World War II-era bomb.

The removal operation could take more than five days, police said Sunday.

The device was discovered Friday in Newtownards, an area of County Down, about 9 miles (15 kilometres) east of Belfast.

“I appreciate the disruption that this has caused, however keeping

people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks,” North Down and Ards District Commander Superintendent Johnston

McDowell said.