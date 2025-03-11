Over 30 nations to hold talks on Ukraine’s security boost

Moscow: Military officials from more than 30 nations will take part in Paris talks on the creation of an international security force for Ukraine, a French military official said Monday.

Such an international force would aim to dissuade Russia from launching another offensive after any ceasefire in Ukraine comes into effect.

The long list of participants in Tuesday’s discussions will also include Asian and Oceania nations that will join remotely, the French official said.

The international makeup of the meeting offers an indication of how broadly France and Britain – which are working together on plans for the force — are casting their net as they aim to build what the French official described as a coalition of nations “able and willing” to be part of an effort to safeguard Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

The French military official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the blueprint for the force that is shrouded in secrecy and the Paris talks that will consider it. The force being envisaged by France and Britain would aim to reassure Ukraine and deter another large-scale Russian offensive after any ceasefire. It could include heavy weaponry and

weapons stockpiles.