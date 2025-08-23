Over 200 rescued after glacial lake burst blocks river in Gilgit-Baltistan

Islamabad: More than 200 people were rescued in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Gilgit-Baltistan region after a glacial lake outburst blocked a river, posing a flood threat to downstream areas, officials said on Friday.

The Rescue 1122 service said the people were evacuated from flood-hit villages and moved to safer locations in Yangal and Samal after the Ghizer river overflowed.

“Several people have been traumatised after their houses were destroyed. Medical assistance is being provided to the affected people,” the agency said in a statement.

“The high temperature caused the lake to burst its banks, resulting in severe flooding in the Sado nullah on Wednesday night,” Gilgit-Baltistan Secretary Fida Hussain told the media.

“The flood swept away everything in the downstream areas,” he said, adding that 40 stranded villagers were airlifted after local volunteers launched initial rescue efforts. agencies