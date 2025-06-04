Over 200 prisoners escape from jail following quake

Karachi: Over 200 prisoners have escaped from a high-security jail in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi after chaos erupted following an earthquake, a minister said on Tuesday.

Hundreds of prisoners broke down the doors of their cells after they felt tremors at Malir Jail in Karachi, which was hit by three low-intensity earthquakes on Monday, police said.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul Hasan Lanjhar confirmed that 216 prisoners had escaped the jail. agencies