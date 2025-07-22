‘Over 1,000 killed seeking food in Gaza since May’

Deir al-Balah: More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed since May while trying to get food in the Gaza Strip, mostly in the vicinity of aid sites run by an Israeli-backed American contractor, the United Nations human rights office said Tuesday.

Desperation is mounting in the territory of more than 2 million, which experts say is at risk of famine because of Israel’s blockade and ongoing 21-month offensive.

A breakdown of law and order has led to widespread looting and contributed to chaos and violence around aid deliveries.

Gaza’s Health Ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals, said Tuesday that 101 people, including 80 children, have died in recent days from starvation.

Israel eased a 2 1/2 month blockade in May, allowing a trickle of aid in through the longstanding UN-run system and the newly created Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, or GHF, an American contractor. Aid groups say it’s not nearly enough.