Over 1,000 killed in Israel- Hezbollah war: Lebanon

Dubai: Israeli strikes against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon have displaced more than 1 million people — roughly 20 per cent of the population — according to the Lebanese government, which says more than 1,000 people have been killed.

Israel said it has killed more than 500 Hezbollah militants. The Iran-backed Hezbollah entered the wider Iran war by firing rockets at Israel.

That led to the heavy Israeli bombardment of southern Lebanon.