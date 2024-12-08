Organisations close to Assad start alienating themselves from fallen Prez

Damascus: Organisations that had previously been close to the government of Bashar Assad attempted to distance themselves after its rapid fall.

Syria’s al-Watan newspaper, historically pro-government, wrote: “We are facing a new page for Syria. We thank God for not shedding more blood. We believe and trust that Syria will be for all Syrians.” It added that media workers should not be blamed for publishing government statements in the past. “We only carried out the instructions and published the news they sent us,” it said. “It quickly became clear now that it was false.” A statement from the Alawite sect called on the youth to be “calm, rational and prudent and not to be dragged into what tears apart unity of

our country.”