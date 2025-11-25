Optimism ahead of Pope’s visit to Turkiye for reopening of Greek Orthodox seminary

Heybeliada: As Pope Leo XIV prepares to embark on his first trip abroad with a visit to Turkiye to mark a key event that shaped the foundations of Catholic and Orthodox Christianity, there has been a surge of renewed optimism over the possible reopening of a Greek Orthodox religious seminary that has been closed since 1971.

The Halki Theological School has become a symbol of Orthodox heritage and a focal point in the push for religious freedoms in Turkiye.

Located on Heybeliada Island, off the coast of Istanbul, the seminary once trained generations of Greek Orthodox patriarchs and clergy. They include Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of some 300 million Orthodox Christians worldwide. Turkiye closed the school under laws restricting private higher education, and despite repeated appeals from international religious leaders and human rights advocates — as well as subsequent legal changes that allowed private universities to flourish — it has remained shut ever since.

Momentum for reopening it appeared to grow after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the issue with US President Donald Trump at the White House in September. Erdogan said Turkiye would “do our part” regarding its reopening. Erdogan had previously linked the move to reciprocal measures from Greece to improve the rights of Muslims there.

The school, which was founded in 1844, stands surrounded by scaffolding as renovation work continues. Inside, one floor that serves as the clergy quarters and two classrooms have already been completed, standing ready to welcome students once the seminary reopens.

During his visit to Turkiye, starting on Nov. 27, Leo is scheduled to meet Erdogan and join Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in commemorating the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, in a pilgrimage honouring Christianity’s theological roots. He will then travel to Lebanon for the second leg of his trip.

Turkiye is now “ready to make the big step forward for the benefit of Turkiye, for the benefit of the minorities and for the benefit of religious and minority rights in this country”, by reopening the seminary, Archbishop Elpidophoros, head of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, told The AP.