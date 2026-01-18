Oppn loses all seats in Benin election

Cotonou: Opposition parties lost all parliamentary seats in an election in Benin weeks after a thwarted coup, according to provisional results announced by the electoral commission.

The legislative vote took place weeks after a deadly military takeover attempting to overthrow President Patrice Talon, which lasted a few hours before authorities announced it had been foiled. It was the latest in a series of recent coups across Africa — most following a similar pattern of disputed elections, constitutional upheaval, security crises and youth discontent.

Out of the five parties running in the Benin election, only the Republican Bloc and the Progressive Union for Renewal, both aligned with the president, won seats in the assembly, according to the provisional results announced Saturday evening. The Republican Bloc will have 49 lawmakers, and there will be 60 for the Progressive Union for Renewal.

According to the new electoral code, a party must obtain 20 per cent of the national vote and 20 per cent in each of the 24 electoral districts to be eligible for seat allocation.