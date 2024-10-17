Operate at full capacity till Dec 31: Power Min to imported coal-based plants

New Delhi: The power ministry has asked all thermal plants using imported coal to operate at full capacity for another two and a half months till December 31 to avoid electricity shortage amid rising demand in the country.

Earlier this year, the ministry invoked Section 11 of the Electricity Act to mandate imported coal-based plants to run at full capacity. "In view of the power demand scenario in the country, it has been decided to extend the time period for the Section 11 directive to generating companies having Imported Coal Based (ICB) plants till 31.12.2024," the Ministry of Power said in a letter to 15 firms running imported coal-based plants.

The ministry earlier this year had projected a peak power demand of 260 GW for the summer season (April to June) in view of longer heat wave duration. Peak power demand had touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted above-normal maximum temperatures in most parts of the country in summer this year.