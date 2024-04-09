One of China’s top leaders will lead a delegation to N Korea this week

Beijing: A top Chinese leader will lead a delegation to North Korea this week, both countries announced Tuesday, in what would be the highest-level meeting between the two countries since the pandemic began.

Zhao Leji, who is chairman of the National People’s Congress and considered the No. 3 official in the ruling Communist Party, will visit North Korea from Thursday to Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. No details were released on what was described as a goodwill visit, except that the delegation would attend the opening ceremony for the “China-North Korea Friendship Year”.

“The specific arrangements for the visit are still under negotiation,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao

Ning said.