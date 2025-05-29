‘One killed when crowd fired upon at chaotic Gaza aid site’

Deir al-Balah: At least one Palestinian was killed and 48 others wounded when a crowd was fired upon while overrunning a new aid

distribution site in the Gaza Strip set up by an Israeli and US-backed foundation, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meanwhile said Israel killed senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, apparently confirming his death in a recent airstrike in Gaza.

Speaking before parliament, Netanyahu included Sinwar in a list of Hamas leaders killed in Israeli strikes. Mohammed is the brother of Yahya Sinwar, one of the masterminds of Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack, who was killed by Israeli forces last year.

Crowds of Palestinians on Tuesday broke through fences around the distribution site where thousands had massed. An Associated Press journalist heard Israeli tank and gun fire, and saw a military helicopter firing flares.

It was not yet known whether the death and injuries were caused by Israeli forces, private contractors or others.