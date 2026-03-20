On 19th day of war, Netanyahu says Iran can no longer enrich uranium, build missiles

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Iran no longer has the capability to enrich uranium or produce ballistic missiles. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday evening, Netanyahu said, "(Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei ordered the renewal of missile and nuclear programmes and to bury them deep underground. We are acting not only to destroy the remaining missiles, a few remain, but to destroy the industries that enable the production of these programmes. "Now, after 20 days, I can announce to you that Iran has no ability to enrich uranium and has no ability to produce ballistic missiles," Netanyahu said in Hebrew in his opening remarks. Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the US on February 28. Describing Iran as "weaker than ever", Netanyahu said Israel is a regional power, “and some would say a world power”.

Without setting a timeline for the ongoing joint military campaign with the US, now in its 20th day, the Israeli prime minister said the operations would continue "for as long as necessary”. Addressing the foreign press in English, Netanyahu dismissed rumours of his death, saying, "I want to say I am alive and you are witnesses to that". "Now that I have debunked this fake news, I want to give you an update: The operation is designed to remove the existential threats from the Iranian regime that has declared war against the US, Israel, and the people in Iran and shouts death to America, death to Israel, and brings death to its people," he said. He also dismissed claims that Israel dragged the United States into the war, saying, "Does anyone really think that someone can tell (US President Donald) Trump what to do? Come on. Trump always makes his decisions based on what he thinks is good for America, and if I may add, also what is good for future generations".