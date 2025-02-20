Now, US winter storms take aim at East Coast

Norfolk: The latest in a long line of winter storms is taking direct aim at the East Coast, threatening to dump heavy snow and some ice in several states.

A storm that dropped snow in the Midwest was spreading across the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys on Wednesday, bringing more misery to some places just starting to clean up from deadly weekend floods.

Up to 25 cm of snow was possible along the Atlantic Coast in Virginia and significant ice accumulations were forecast in eastern North Carolina, the National Weather Service said.

Elsewhere, a polar vortex took over from Montana to southern Texas. Bismarck, North Dakota, hit minus 39.4 degrees C early Tuesday, breaking a record for the date set in 1910. The biggest batch of record cold temperatures are likely to hit early Thursday and Friday, said weather service meteorologist Andrew Orrison. Weekend storms that pummeled the eastern U.S. killed at least 17 people, including 14 in Kentucky, where a 15 centimetres) or more of snow was expected starting

Wednesday. Agencies