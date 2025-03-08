Now, Trump to dismantle Education Department?

Washington: President Donald Trump has said he wants his new education chief, Linda McMahon, to “put herself out of a job” and close the Education Department.

McMahon was confirmed by the Senate on Monday, and an executive order to shutter the department could come as soon as this week. McMahon told employees it was the department’s “final mission” to eliminate bureaucratic bloat and turn over the agency’s authority to states.

Eliminating the department altogether would be a cumbersome task, which likely would require an act of Congress.