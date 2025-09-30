‘Not the British, but Indian soldiers liberated us from Ottomans’

Haifa: The Israeli city of Haifa on Monday paid tributes to fallen Indian soldiers, with the Mayor noting that the city’s school history books are being changed to correct that it was Indian troops and not the British who liberated the city from Ottoman rule.

“I was born in this city and graduated from here. Constantly we were told that this city was freed by the British till somebody from the Historical Society knocked at my door one day and said that they have done a thorough research and found that it wasn’t the British but the Indians who freed this city (from the Ottomans),” said Mayor of Haifa, Yona Yahav.

He made the remarks while addressing a gathering at the Indian cemetery of fallen soldiers during a ceremony to pay tributes to

their bravery.