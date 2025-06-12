Not interested in being part of B’desh’s next elected govt: Yunus

Dhaka: Bangladesh interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said he would not be interested in being part of the next elected government, according to a media report.

The 84-year-old Nobel Laureate, who took over as the head of the interim government in August last year after the ouster of then prime minister Sheikh Hasina, announced last week that national elections will be held by the first half of April 2026.

Yunus, at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in Chatham House, London, said that the interim government’s job was to ensure a well-managed transition to hand over power to an elected government.