North Macedonia holds mass funerals for nightclub victims

Kocani (North Macedonia): Funeral services are being held Thursday across North Macedonia for dozens of victims of last weekend’s devastating nightclub fire, as grieving communities gather for burials in several cities and towns throughout the country.

The March 16 blaze claimed 59 lives, mostly young people, including several members of the pop band DNA, who were performing when flames engulfed the venue in the eastern town of Kocani. Authorities have set up cordons around burial sites to provide privacy for mourning families.

In Kocani, where 43 victims are being laid to rest, hundreds of black-clad mourners walked solemnly along dirt paths to freshly dug graves marked with paper signs. Many carried baskets of white flowers or clutched photographs of their loved ones.

A religious service at the city cemetery was led by clergy from the country’s Orthodox Church, while Red Cross and emergency personnel were present to support grieving families. Ahead of the funerals, the country’s spiritual leader, Orthodox Archbishop Stefan, called for national unity in prayer for the victims and their families.

Macedonia mourns nightclub fire victims with memorials and business closures. Investigations widen, with 20+ detained, including seven police officers, over safety violations and illegal permits. Health officials report 72 hospitalised locally and 101 receiving treatment abroad, with conditions stabilising.