North Korea’s Kim gets a close look at Russian fighter jets as his tour narrows its focus to weapons

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected Russia’s most advanced fighter jet as he toured an aircraft factory

Friday on an extended trip that has raised concerns about banned weapons transfer deals between the increasingly isolated countries.

Since entering Russia aboard his armoured train on Tuesday, Kim has met

President Vladimir Putin and visited weapons and technology sites, underscoring deepening ties between the two nations locked in separate confrontations with the West.

Foreign governments and experts speculate Kim will likely supply ammunition to Russia for its war efforts in

Ukraine in exchange for receiving advanced weapons or technology

from Russia.