North Korea’s Kim calls South ‘principal enemy’
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called South Korea “our principal enemy” and threatened to annihilate it if provoked, as he escalates his inflammatory rhetoric in an election year in South Korea and the US.
The White House meanwhile said it has evidence that Russia had fired at Ukraine additional ballistic missiles provided by North Korea.
The US, South Korea and their partners issued a statement Wednesday condemning both North Korea and Russia over the missile transfer.
