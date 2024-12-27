‘North Korean troops suffering heavy losses’

Kyiv: North Korean troops are suffering heavy losses in the fighting in Russia’s Kursk region and facing

logistical difficulties as a result of Ukrainian attacks, Ukraine’s military intelligence has said.

The intelligence agency, known under its acronym GUR, on

Thursday said Ukrainian strikes near Novoivanovka inflicted heavy casualties on North Korean units.

It said North Korean troops also faced supply issues and even shortages of drinking water.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this week that 3,000 North Korean troops have been killed and wounded in the fighting in the Kursk region

It marked the first significant estimate by Ukraine of North Korean casualties several weeks after Kyiv announced that North Korea had sent 10,000 to 12,000 troops to Russia to help it in the almost 3-year war.