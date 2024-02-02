North Korea tests more missiles as leader Kim calls for war readiness

Seoul: South Korea’s military said it detected North Korea firing multiple cruise missiles into waters off its western coast Friday, adding to a provocative run of weapons testing in the face of deepening tensions with the United States, South Korea and Japan.

The launches came hours after state media reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reiterated his focus on strengthening his naval forces as he inspected the construction of new warships at a western shipyard, calling such projects crucial to the country’s war preparations.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the US and South Korean militaries were analyzing the launches, which were the North’s fourth round of cruise missile tests in 2024. There was no immediate information on the exact number of missiles fired or how far they flew. Kim’s visit to the shipyard in Nampho followed a series of weapons demonstrations in January that furthered increased tensions with rivals.