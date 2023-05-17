North Korea shows Kim Jong Un examining a spy satellite

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un examined a finished military spy satellite, which his country is expected to launch soon, during a visit to an aerospace facility where he described space-based reconnaissance as crucial for countering the US and South Korea.

Kim during Tuesday’s visit approved an unspecified “future action plan” in preparations for launching the satellite, North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said on Wednesday.

North Korea hasn’t disclosed a target date for the launch, which some analysts say may be in the next few weeks.

That launch would use long-range missile technology banned by past

UN Security Council resolutions, although previous missile and rockets tests

have demonstrated North Korea’s ability to deliver a satellite into space.

There are more questions, however, about the satellite’s capability.