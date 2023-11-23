North Korea received Russian aid for satellite launch: South Korea

Seoul: South Korea has concluded that Russian support likely enabled North Korea to put a spy satellite into orbit for the first time this week, and will know whether it is functioning properly by early next week, officials said on Thursday.

The launch has deepened regional animosities, with both Koreas threatening to breach a past reconciliation deal and taking hostile actions along their heavily armed border.

After two launch failures earlier this year, North Korea said it successfully placed its “Malligyong-1” satellite into orbit on Tuesday night. South Korea’s military has confirmed that the satellite entered orbit, but said it needs

several more days to verify whether it is working properly. In a closed-door briefing, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers on Thursday that Russian assistance was likely the main reason the launch was successful, according to lawmakers who attended the meeting.

The National Intelligence Service cited Russian President Vladimir Putin’s earlier mention of a promise to support North Korea’s satellite

programme.