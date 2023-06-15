North Korea launches two ballistic missiles toward sea

Seoul: North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Thursday, the South Korean military said, in a resumption of its weapons testing activities to protest just-ended South Korean-U.S. live-fire drills, which it views as an invasion rehearsal.

The North Korean launch is its first since it failed in an attempt to put its first spy satellite into orbit in late May. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the North Korean launches from its capital region on

Thursday.