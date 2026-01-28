North Korea fires missiles into sea between Korean Peninsula, Japan

SEOUL: North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Tuesday, according to its neighbours, as the North heightens animosities with rival South Korea ahead of a major political meeting. South Korea’s military said it detected liftoffs of several ballistic missiles from an area northeast of the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, before the missiles each flew about 350 kilometres (217 miles).

Japan’s Defence Ministry said two ballistic missiles launched from North Korea landed off the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula. The ministry condemned the launches as a threat to the peace of Japan, the region and the international community.

South Korea’s military said it maintains a firm readiness to repel any provocations by North Korea. The launches were the first time North Korea fired weapons since testing what it called hypersonic missiles in early January. In December, the country test-fired what it called long-range, strategic cruise missiles and new anti-air missiles and released photos showing the apparent construction of its first nuclear-powered submarine. North Korea has engaged in a run of weapons launches to enlarge its nuclear and missile arsenals since talks with the U0S. and South Korea stalled in 2019. Experts say the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, believes a bigger weapons arsenal would give him greater leverage to win concessions from the U.S.

North Korea’s recent displays were likely meant to demonstrate or review its weapons development achievements ahead of the upcoming ruling Workers’ Party congress, analysts said.

The congress, expected to start in February, would be the first of its kind in five years and is one of North Korea’s biggest propaganda spectacles used to set up new political and economic priorities. North Korea recently threatened retaliation over what it called South Korean surveillance drone flights across the border, one earlier in January and another in September.

The South Korean government denied operating any drones during the times specified by North Korea and began probing whether civilians sent them. The accusations likely were driven by the North’s efforts to dial up anti-South Korea sentiments ahead of the congress, when Kim’s previous declaration of a hostile “two-state” system on the Korean Peninsula could be added to the party

constitution.