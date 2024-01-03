‘Nobel Laureate Yunus national asset but did commit crime’

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday called Dr Muhammad Yunus a “national asset” but said the Nobel laureate economist did commit a crime for which he was convicted by a labour court. On Monday, Yunus, 83, was sentenced to six months in

jail by a court for violating the labour laws, which was termed as “politically motivated” by his supporters ahead of the January 7 general elections.

He sought bail after the ruling, which he was granted immediately for a month in exchange for a Taka 5,000 (USD 45) bond.

Yunus and three of his colleagues in Grameen Telecom-- one of the firms he founded-- were accused of violating labour laws when they failed to create a workers’ welfare fund in the company.

“Muhammad Yunus is our national asset . . . But there are many Nobel Laureates in the world who have done wrong and committed criminal acts, they have been punished,” Momen said, adding that in this case, Bangladesh’s Nobel Laureate committed a crime.

The minister said the judgment was a matter of the court, where Yunus got an opportunity to fight the case legally and was eventually punished for the crime he committed.

Asked if Bangladesh’s foreign relations will deteriorate after the judgment, Momen said, “Every country respects the law.

I don’t think there will be any impact regarding this.”

“Many other Nobel laureates in the world have committed crimes and received punishment. Their convictions did not affect the relations between countries because every nation respects the laws.

Thus, we will not encounter problems due to this,” Momen said.

Yunus won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his anti-poverty campaign, earning Bangladesh the reputation of being the home of microcredit through his Grameen Bank, which he founded in 1983.

Under the law, Yunus and the three others could appeal against the verdict in the High Court.