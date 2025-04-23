No truce in sight, Moscow batters Odesa and Zaporizhzhia

kyiv: Russian drones battered the Ukrainian port city of Odesa and glide bombs hit Zaporizhzhia, local authorities said Tuesday, as the Kremlin again warned that negotiators are unlikely to obtain a swift breakthrough in peace talks on the war.

Ukrainian, British, French and US officials are due to meet in London on Wednesday to discuss the war. Anticipation is building over whether diplomatic efforts can stop more than three years of fighting since Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour..

Meanwhile, Russia hit the southern city of Zaporizhzhia with two massive aerial glide bombs. The attack killed a 69-year-old woman and injured 24 people, including four children, according to a regional governor.