‘No response from India on Hasina’s extradition

Dhaka: Bangladesh interim government’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has said that Dhaka had sent “formal letters” to India seeking deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s extradition but received “no official response”

from New Delhi.

In an interview, Yunus said Hasina will stand trial for “crimes against humanity”, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year, when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League’s 16-year regime. Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for “crimes against humanity and genocide”.

“A trial will be taking place. Not only against her, but also all the people associated with her - her family members, her clients or associates,” Yunus said. Bangladesh has issued two arrest warrants for her. Yunus said they had sent “formal letters” but received “no official response” from New Delhi. Last year, India confirmed receiving the ‘note verbale’ or diplomatic communication from the Bangladesh High Commission

in New Delhi.