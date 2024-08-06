‘No one should get chance to ‘loot’ in current situation’

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s anti-discrimination movement coordinators on Monday called on students to ensure that no one gets an opportunity to “loot” in the situation arising in the country after the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, urging them to protest peacefully till the desired goal is achieved.

The students’ protests in Bangladesh started last month against a controversial job quota scheme and later turned into an anti-government agitation. Earlier in the day, Army chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced that Hasina had resigned and an interim government was being formed.

He urged protesters to end the violence and vowed “justice” for all the people.

One of the coordinators of the anti-discrimination movement, Nahid Islam, asked students to ensure that no one gets the opportunity to “loot” in the current situation.

In an interview with Bengali-language news channel Channel 24, which was published by the

leading Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo, Islam said, “We have to protect our national wealth. No one should get a chance to loot on this occasion.”

Appealing to the students to sit on the streets peacefully until the desired goal was achieved, he said that their movement’s aim was to reform the oppressive system, among other things.

Islam said they want an interim government with the participation of students, teachers, civil society and others, adding that this government will hold power in the hands of people’s representatives through

elections.