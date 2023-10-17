‘No one can stop’ resistance if Israel keeps bombing Gaza: Iran

Tehran: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Tuesday that “no one can stop” forces opposed to Israel if it keeps up its bombardment of Gaza in response to the surprise attack by Hamas. The Islamic republic has maintained close contacts with its allies across the region since Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border with Israel and killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

Israel has responded to the attack with a devastating air and artillery bombardment of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip that has killed at least 2,750 Palestinians, also mostly civilians. “If the crimes of the Zionist (Israeli) regime continue, Muslims and resistance forces will become impatient, and no one can stop them,” Khamenei said.