No one can coerce Pak through the use or threat of force, say top generals

Islamabad: In their first formal meeting following the recent conflict with India, Pakistan’s top military commanders on Thursday said that their country cannot be coerced by the use or threat of force.

The generals also reviewed the prevailing internal and external security environment during the 270th Corps Commanders’ Conference chaired by Field Marshal Asim Munir at the General Headquarters, the army said in a statement.

“No one can coerce Pakistan through the use or threat of force. The nation will take all measures necessary to safeguard its vital interests,” it said.

The meeting came over a week-and-half after the Indian and Pakistani militaries reached an understanding on cessation of military actions after four days of intense hostilities.

The Indian military has been maintaining that Pakistan pleaded to stop the military actions after India hit eight military installations in Pakistan on May 10 in response to Pakistan’s attempts to target Indian military bases.

“Pakistan responded with strategic restraint and operational clarity, upholding both deterrence and moral authority,” the statement said.

The forum reaffirmed “Pakistan’s unyielding resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any act of aggression or misadventure,” it added.

Field Marshal Munir directed all commanders to maintain a heightened state of vigilance and preparedness to address evolving threats across the spectrum.

“The people of Pakistan are our greatest strength. We remain committed to their trust and expectations in our shared

struggle against any foreign aggression, terrorism and extremism,” he said.