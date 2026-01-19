‘No longer obliged to think purely of peace’: Trump writes to Norway’s PM over Greenland; cites Nobel Peace Prize snub

Washington: A letter shared by PBS Newshour Correspondent Nick Schifrin, attributed to President Donald Trump and recently circulated among European diplomats in Washington, has triggered fresh concern across allied capitals after it explicitly links US security interests, the Nobel Peace Prize, and American control of Greenland. The message was addressed to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and later forwarded by National Security Council staff to several European ambassadors, with instructions that it be shared with their respective heads of government or state. The text, posted by Schifrin on his X account, revives and sharpens themes Trump has raised publicly in the past, while framing them in unusually blunt and personal terms. The letter opens with a grievance over the Nobel Peace Prize, which is awarded by a committee appointed by Norway's parliament. Trump asserts that Norway's failure to award him the prize has altered his approach to global affairs and alliance politics.

"Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America." The message then turns sharply toward Greenland, the autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark that Trump has repeatedly said the United States should acquire. In the letter, Trump questions Denmark's legal and historical claim to the island and casts its strategic vulnerability as a justification for US control. "Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a 'right of ownership' anyway? There are no written documents, it's only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also." Trump further ties the issue to NATO burden-sharing, portraying American demands over Greenland as a reciprocal obligation owed by allies.

"I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States." The letter concludes with its most sweeping assertion, framing U.S. control of Greenland as essential to global security. "The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT" While neither the White House nor the Norwegian government has publicly commented on the letter, European officials said its circulation has already prompted "quiet consultations" among NATO members, particularly Denmark.